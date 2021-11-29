Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $53.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,897.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,680.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

