Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 210 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

