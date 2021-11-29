State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after buying an additional 115,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Tennant has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

