State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.90 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

