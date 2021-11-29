State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $937,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

