State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $953,000 Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 84,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

