State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $978,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,579,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $85.47 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

