State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 98,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

