State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 24,421 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Premier were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

