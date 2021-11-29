State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,286 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.81 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

