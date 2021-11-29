State Street Corp Buys New Holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 248,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.15% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of GP stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 6.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.