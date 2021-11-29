State Street Corp Sells 1,315 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.62% of Gravity worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in Gravity by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $80.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $556.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.08.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

