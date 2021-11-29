State Street Corp Sells 61,274 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,274 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.60% of CyberOptics worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

