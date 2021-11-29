Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,792. The company has a market cap of $359.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

