Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.38. 194,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

