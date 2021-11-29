Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.42 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

