Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

