Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,577. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

