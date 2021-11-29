Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $465.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

