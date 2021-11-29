Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

