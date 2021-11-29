StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of StoneX Group worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

