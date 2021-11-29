Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of STRA opened at $57.76 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

