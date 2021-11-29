Student Coin (STC) Market Cap Hits $26.80 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.80 million and $1.40 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00232758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00089378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

