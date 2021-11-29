Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $254.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

