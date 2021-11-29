Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.27 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.