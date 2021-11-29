Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME stock opened at $222.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.95 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

