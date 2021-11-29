Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,650 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

