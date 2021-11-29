Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SUTNY stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
