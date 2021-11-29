Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 224.8% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SUTNY stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

