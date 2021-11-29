Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $28,580.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

SNCY traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 444,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,216. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

