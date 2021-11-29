Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.49.

SU opened at C$31.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.29 and a 52-week high of C$34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.72.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

