SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several research firms recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

