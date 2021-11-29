Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $3.21 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

