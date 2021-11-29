SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.03. 450,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,014,216. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

