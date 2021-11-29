SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 243,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06.

