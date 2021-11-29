Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 110 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 103.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVNLY. DNB Markets upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SEB Equities downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

