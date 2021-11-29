Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SWMAY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

