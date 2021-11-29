Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 115.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

