Symmetry Partners LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

