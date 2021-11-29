Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.8% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

