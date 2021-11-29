Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day moving average of $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

