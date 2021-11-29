Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $342.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.56 and a 200-day moving average of $298.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $361.22.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

