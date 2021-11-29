T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $113.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.87 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

