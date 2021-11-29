Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in November

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

