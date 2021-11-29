Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Taitron Components worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 148.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.33. Taitron Components Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Taitron Components Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.