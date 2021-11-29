Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,584. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

