TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

