Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Tecnoglass worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

