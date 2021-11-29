Telcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.28 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $833.52 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

