Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.