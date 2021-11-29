Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 15.28%.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
