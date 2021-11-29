Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

TDS stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

